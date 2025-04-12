Fantasy Hockey
Emil Heineman Injury: Still out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Heineman (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Heineman is set to miss his fourth straight contest. It's unclear if he'll be able to return before the end of the regular season. The Canadiens play Monday versus the Blackhawks and Wednesday versus the Hurricanes, though they are in the driver's seat for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. That should allow Heineman a chance to get back in action before Montreal's season is over.

