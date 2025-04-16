Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emil Heineman headshot

Emil Heineman News: Returning against Canes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Heineman (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus Carolina on Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Heineman will return from a five-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 23-year-old Swede was mired in a nine-game pointless streak during which he registered seven goals, 34 hits and four blocks while averaging 10:55 of ice time. Oliver Kapanen seems like the most likely candidate to get dropped from the lineup with Heineman back.

Emil Heineman
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now