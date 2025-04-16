Emil Heineman News: Returning against Canes

Heineman (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus Carolina on Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Heineman will return from a five-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 23-year-old Swede was mired in a nine-game pointless streak during which he registered seven goals, 34 hits and four blocks while averaging 10:55 of ice time. Oliver Kapanen seems like the most likely candidate to get dropped from the lineup with Heineman back.