Evan Rodrigues Injury: Practices Tuesday

Rodrigues (undisclosed) participated in Tuesday's practice, but it remains unclear if he will play in Wednesday's Game 5 matchup against Toronto, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Rodrigues logged 12:32 of ice time before leaving Sunday's 2-0 win over Maple Leafs in Game 4. He has produced three assists, 16 shots on goal and 19 hits in nine appearances this postseason. If Rodrigues is out for Game 5, Mackie Samoskevich or Jesper Boqvist could be in the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday.