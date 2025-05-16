Fantasy Hockey
Evan Rodrigues headshot

Evan Rodrigues Injury: Unavailable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Rodrigues (undisclosed) has been ruled out ahead of Friday's Game 6 versus Toronto, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Rodrigues was injured during Game 4 on Sunday and missed Wednesday's tilt in Toronto. Jesper Boqvist will remain on the top line, alongside Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart during Rodrigues' absence. Rodrigues has three assists in 10 playoff games this season.

Evan Rodrigues
Florida Panthers
