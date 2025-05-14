Evan Rodrigues Injury: Won't play in Game 5

Rodrigues (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 in Toronto, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Rodrigues sustained an undisclosed injury in the third period of Sunday's Game 4, but he participated in Tuesday's practice session. However, he was with the fifth line during Wednesday's morning skate and will officially be unavailable for at least one game. Jesper Boqvist will draw into the lineup for Game 5, while it's unclear whether Rodrigues will be able to suit up in Friday's Game 6.