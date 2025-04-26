Evan Rodrigues News: Gathers helper in loss

Rodrigues posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Rodrigues helped the Panthers get a positive start, assisting on a Matthew Tkachuk goal just 2:43 into the game. That was all for their offense in this contest. Rodrigues snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. He has added five shots on net, seven hits and an even plus-minus rating across three playoff outings while filling a middle-six role.