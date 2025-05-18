Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Rodrigues headshot

Evan Rodrigues News: Set to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Rodrigues (undisclosed) is expected to play against Toronto on Sunday in Game 7, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Rodrigues will probably return to a top-six role after missing the last two games. He has contributed three assists, 16 shots on goal and 19 hits across nine appearances this postseason. Rodrigues will replace Jesper Boqvist in Sunday's lineup versus the Maple Leafs.

Evan Rodrigues
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now