Evan Rodrigues News: Set to play Sunday

Rodrigues (undisclosed) is expected to play against Toronto on Sunday in Game 7, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Rodrigues will probably return to a top-six role after missing the last two games. He has contributed three assists, 16 shots on goal and 19 hits across nine appearances this postseason. Rodrigues will replace Jesper Boqvist in Sunday's lineup versus the Maple Leafs.