Evgeni Malkin

Evgeni Malkin Injury: Not available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 3:46pm

Malkin (upper body) won't play versus the Lightning on Tuesday.

Malkin did not take the ice for warmups, which indicates he will be absent. It's unclear when Malkin sustained the injury, as he scored in Sunday's game against the Panthers and played 20:04 in that contest. The Penguins will get Emil Bemstrom back from an undisclosed injury, while Kevin Hayes will get the promotion to the second line in Malkin's stead.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
