Evgeni Malkin News: Sets up game-winner

Malkin provided an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Malkin's goal drought is up to nine contests, but he has four assists over his last six games. The 38-year-old helped out on newcomer Philip Tomasino's third-period tally, which was the game-winner. Malkin didn't have a single-point game until Nov. 16 -- the lack of recent multi-point efforts is a little disheartening, but it's better if the 38-year-old is more consistent on a game-to-game basis. For the year, he's at five tallies, 17 helpers, 53 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 25 outings.