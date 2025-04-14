Fabian Lysell News: Nets first career goal Sunday

Lysell scored a power-play goal and put four shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Lysell's first career goal at the NHL level was on a power play midway through the second period. His first goal came just two games after he secured his first career assist against New Jersey. Lysell has seen roughly 13 and a half minutes per game since his call-up from AHL Providence and has settled into a second-line role on the right wing. His first 11 games at the NHL level have been a solid showing and if he can impress in the offseason, he'll have a strong chance to make the Bruins roster for the start of the 2025-26 season.