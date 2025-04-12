Filip Bystedt Injury: Hurt in minor-league game
Bystedt suffered an apparent lower-body injury in Saturday's AHL game between San Jose and Ontario, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, there was no update on Bystedt's status after the contest. Given how late it is in the season, it's possible Bystedt could be held out until the Barracuda's playoff run begins, assuming the injury is not too severe.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now