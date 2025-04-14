Filip Bystedt News: Healthy after recent injury

Bystedt (lower body) is healthy after being injured Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's a good sign that Bystedt is available to play after an injury Saturday during a game with AHL San Jose. The 2022 first-round pick has enjoyed a breakout season at the AHL level with 30 points in 48 games so far this year. The Barracuda don't play again until April 18, so expect the 21-year-old back in the lineup then.