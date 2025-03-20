Fantasy Hockey
Filip Chytil headshot

Filip Chytil Injury: Not with team for Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Chytil (concussion) didn't travel with the Canucks ahead of Thursday's game against the Blues, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.

The Canucks begin a six-game road trip Thursday, but Chytil will be unavailable for a third consecutive matchup due to a concussion. It's not yet clear whether he'll join the team later in the road trip, but his next chance to suit up will be Saturday against the Rangers.

Filip Chytil
Vancouver Canucks
