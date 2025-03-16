Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Chytil headshot

Filip Chytil Injury: Suffers injury Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Chytil (upper body) left Saturday's 6-2 win over Chicago late in the third period and there was no update on his status after game, per Kevin Woodley of NHL.com.

Chytil stumbled when he attempted to get off the ice, which wasn't a good sign, given his concussion history. The 25-year-old forward has two goals and four assists in 15 games with the Canucks since being acquired from the Rangers in late January. If Chytil can't play against Utah on Sunday, Jonathan Lekkerimaki will probably be in the lineup.

Filip Chytil
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now