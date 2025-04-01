Filip Chytil Injury: Unlikely to return this season

Chytil (concussion) probably won't be back before the end of the 2024-25 regular season, per Harman Dayal of The Athletic on Tuesday.

Chytil has missed the last eight games and will likely sit out the final eight outings of the 2024-25 campaign. If the Canucks make the playoffs, Chytil will probably miss additional action. He is poised to finish the year with 13 goals, 26 points and 133 shots on net in 56 appearances between the Canucks and Rangers.