Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Deputy Basketball Editor Kirien Sprecher for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nba-fantasy!
Filip Hronek headshot

Filip Hronek News: Scores, assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Hronek recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Montreal.

Hronek has been playing very well of late and has recorded multi-point performances in three of his last four outings, tallying one goal and five assists over that stretch. The 27-year-old blueliner has recorded 24 points this season, with four goals and 20 helpers to his name. He should continue to have opportunities to produce as a member of the team's first power-play unit.

Filip Hronek
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now