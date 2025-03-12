Filip Hronek News: Scores, assists in loss

Hronek recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Montreal.

Hronek has been playing very well of late and has recorded multi-point performances in three of his last four outings, tallying one goal and five assists over that stretch. The 27-year-old blueliner has recorded 24 points this season, with four goals and 20 helpers to his name. He should continue to have opportunities to produce as a member of the team's first power-play unit.