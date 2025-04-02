Frank Nazar News: Sets up shortie

Nazar logged a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Nazar didn't earn an assist in all of March, instead scoring just three goals over the previous 15 games. The 21-year-old got back to helping out when he set up Ilya Mikheyev's opening goal Wednesday. This was the first shorthanded point of Nazar's young career. He's been just fine as a rookie in 2024-25, earning 18 points, 74 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 24 hits and a minus-13 rating across 46 appearances. He still has some developing to do before he can be trusted regularly in redraft formats.