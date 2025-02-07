NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 7

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games in the NHL today. The Rangers host Pittsburgh, the Islanders travel to Winnipeg, Nashville goes to Chicago, Edmonton entertains Colorado and Los Angeles is home to Dallas. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL at LAK ($7,500): Oettinger has been very good of late, going 6-3-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .925 save percentage in his last nine starts. He is 26-12-1 with a 2.31 GAA and a .912 save percentage this season. He is on pace for a career-high in wins as he had 37 during the 2022-23 campaign.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. NYI ($7,900): Hellebuyck is well on his way to his second consecutive Vezina Trophy. The 31-year-old netminder is 33-7-2 and has tied his career high with six shutouts this season. His GAA of 2.04 and save percentage of .925 are the best of his career. The Islanders generate only 2.72 goals per game this season – 26th in the NHL.

VALUE PLAYS

Philip Tomasino, PIT at NYR ($3,800): Tomasino is having a nice season with six goals and 11 points in 26 games with the Penguins after starting the season with a solitary helper in 11 contests with Nashville before being dealt to Pittsburgh before Thanksgiving. Tomasino scored in his only game against the Rangers earlier this season.

Frank Nazar, CHI vs. NSH ($4,200): Nazar has three goals and eight points in 24 games with the Blackhawks this season. The talented rookie is centering the second line with Ilya Mikheyev and Teuvo Teravainen on his flanks, as well as seeing second-unit power play time.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Oilers

Artturi Lehkonen (W - $7,100), Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,100), Martin Necas (C - $7,900)

The Avalanche are led by MacKinnon, who re-took first place in NHL scoring with 83 points with a three-assist effort Thursday, two points ahead of Leon Draisaitl. Necas has three goals and eight points in seven games since his trade from Carolina, while Lehkonen has 22 goals and 31 points in 44 games with the Avs this season. The trio all are on the first power-play unit, along with Makar and Jonathan Drouin.

Rangers vs. Penguins

Artemi Panarin (W - $8,200), Mika Zibanejad (W - $6,800), J.T. Miller (C - $7,300)

Panarin is having a solid season, not like 2023-24 when he had 120 points, but he has 23 goals and 57 points in 51 games. He now has Miller as his center. Miller has two goals and four points in three games since leaving a troublesome time with the Canucks, while Zibanejad has exploded with Miller, scoring once and adding five assists in three games. The trio is certainly worth considering on Friday.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at EDM ($7,400): Makar is arguably the best defenseman in the NHL this season, especially with Quinn Hughes of the Canucks on the sidelines. Makar has 20 goals to lead all defensemen, and his 60 points is one point better than Hughes. Makar is a stud on the power play with nine goals and 25 points.

Thomas Harley, DAL at LAK ($5,900): Harley is averaging 2:38 on the power play over the last three games since Miro Heiskanen went down with a knee injury. Harley has three helpers in the three games, giving him seven goals and 26 points in 51 games.

