Frederik Andersen Injury: Set to practice Friday

Andersen (undisclosed) is expected to practice with his teammates Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen is sporting a 3-1 record, 1.59 GAA and .936 save percentage in four postseason contests. If the 35-year-old veteran is given the all-clear before the second-round series against Washington, he figures to reclaim the starting job from Pyotr Kochetkov, who posted an underwhelming .886 save percentage in his Game 5 appearance.