Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen Injury: Set to practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Andersen (undisclosed) is expected to practice with his teammates Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen is sporting a 3-1 record, 1.59 GAA and .936 save percentage in four postseason contests. If the 35-year-old veteran is given the all-clear before the second-round series against Washington, he figures to reclaim the starting job from Pyotr Kochetkov, who posted an underwhelming .886 save percentage in his Game 5 appearance.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now