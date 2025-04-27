Frederik Andersen Injury: Slated to be re-evaluated Monday

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said after Sunday's Game 4 win over the Devils that Andersen (undisclosed) will be re-evaluated Monday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Andersen exited Sunday's matchup in the second period following a collision with Timo Meier. While Andersen wasn't able to return to the game, the exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear. The Hurricanes took a 3-1 lead in the series with Sunday's victory, which should give the team more flexibility if Andersen doesn't feel fully healthy ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 in Raleigh.