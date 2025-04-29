Frederik Andersen Injury: Won't play in Game 5

Andersen (undisclosed) is day-to-day and will not suit up for Game 5 against the Devils on Tuesday, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Andersen was banged up after being run into by Timo Meier in Sunday's Game 4 victory. The veteran netminder was credited with the win, though, turning aside six of seven shots prior to departing. Pyotr Kochetkov is in line to draw his first start of the 2024-25 postseason in Game 5 due to Andersen's undisclosed injury. If the Canes are able to close out the series Tuesday, the 35-year-old Andersen will have multiple days to recover ahead of the second round.