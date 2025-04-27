Frederik Andersen Injury: Won't return to Sunday's game

Andersen has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Game 4 against the Devils due to an undisclosed injury.

Andersen was involved in a collision with Timo Meier in the second period of Sunday's matchup. Andersen was down on the ice for a few minutes before heading to the locker room, and he'll be unable to return down the stretch. Pyotr Kochetkov took his place in the crease, while Ruslan Khazheyev is available as the Hurricanes' emergency backup. It's not yet clear whether Andersen will be able to return for Game 5, which will take place in Carolina on Tuesday.