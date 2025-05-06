Fantasy Hockey
Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Back in goal for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Andersen will defend the road net in Game 1 against Washington on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Andersen sat out last Tuesday's 5-4 double-overtime win over New Jersey in Game 5 due to an undisclosed injury but made good use of his time to recover before the beginning of Round 2. He has posted a 3-1 record with a 1.59 GAA and a .936 save percentage this postseason. Washington sits sixth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 3.60 goals per game.

