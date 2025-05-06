Frederik Andersen News: Barely tested in OT win

Andersen made 13 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Caps pretty much sleepwalked through Tuesday's game, and Andersen was rarely tested. But he was solid when he needed to be while his teammates attacked Logan Thompson in waves at the other end of the ice. Andersen simply needs to play a solid, unspectacular game behind such a strong two-way squad. And stay healthy, something he has struggled to do.