Frederik Andersen News: Posts shutout in Game 3

Andersen turned aside all 21 shots he saw during Saturday's 4-0 Game 3 win over the Capitals.

Andersen missed the end of the Hurricanes' first-round series against New Jersey due to an injury, but he's been back in net over the first three games of the second round. He hasn't been tested much, as the 21 shots on goal by the Capitals in Game 3 marked their highest total of the series. However, he's posted a 0.99 GAA and .945 save percentage to help give Carolina a 2-1 advantage in the series.