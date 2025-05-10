Frederik Andersen News: Set to start Saturday
Andersen is expected to start at home against Washington for Game 3 on Saturday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.
Andersen stopped a solid 18 of 20 shots Thursday but suffered a 3-1 loss to Washington, which evened the series at 1-1. The netminder has a 4-2 record, 1.55 GAA and .930 save percentage in six playoff outings this year. Washington is tied for ninth in the postseason with 3.14 goals per game.
