Frederik Andersen News: Set to start Saturday

Andersen is expected to start at home against Washington for Game 3 on Saturday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Andersen stopped a solid 18 of 20 shots Thursday but suffered a 3-1 loss to Washington, which evened the series at 1-1. The netminder has a 4-2 record, 1.55 GAA and .930 save percentage in six playoff outings this year. Washington is tied for ninth in the postseason with 3.14 goals per game.