Frederik Andersen News: Signs one-year extension

Andersen (undisclosed) signed a one-year contract, $2.75 million extension with Carolina on Saturday.

Rather than testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent, Andersen will return to the Hurricanes for a fifth straight season. Since joining Carolina for the 2021-22 campaign, he has posted a record of 82-35-5 with nine shutouts, a 2.27 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 124 regular-season appearances. Andersen sat out Tuesday's series-clinching 5-4 overtime win over New Jersey but should be ready for the beginning of Round 2 after practicing without restrictions Friday and Saturday.