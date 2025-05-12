Frederik Andersen News: Slated to start Monday

Andersen is expected to start Game 4 at home versus Washington on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Andersen is coming off a 21-save shutout victory in Game 3, so there was really never any doubt regarding who might start Game 4. In the postseason, the veteran backstop is 5-2 with a remarkable 1.32 GAA and .940 save percentage. At this point, Andersen has probably earned enough leash to keep the crease over Pyotr Kochetkov even if Andersen stumbles.