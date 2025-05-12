Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Slated to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Andersen is expected to start Game 4 at home versus Washington on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Andersen is coming off a 21-save shutout victory in Game 3, so there was really never any doubt regarding who might start Game 4. In the postseason, the veteran backstop is 5-2 with a remarkable 1.32 GAA and .940 save percentage. At this point, Andersen has probably earned enough leash to keep the crease over Pyotr Kochetkov even if Andersen stumbles.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now