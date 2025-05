Andersen made 18 saves in a 3-1 loss to Washington in Game 2 on Thursday.

He allowed two goals. Andersen is an important ballast for the second-place team from the Metropolitan division. After starting just 22 regular-season games, Freddie is 4-2 with a 1.55 GAA and .930 save percentage in six starts. As Andersen goes, so go the Canes.