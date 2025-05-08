Frederik Andersen News: Starting Game 2
Andersen will guard the road goal in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Andersen was victorious in his return from an undisclosed injury that kept him out of Game 5 of the first round versus the Devils. He wasn't busy in the second-round opener, stopping 13 of 14 shots in an overtime win in Game 1 versus the Capitals. When healthy, Andersen appears to be the Hurricanes' preferred option in goal, though the team has yet to face much adversity this postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now