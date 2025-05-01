Gabriel Landeskog News: Dishes pair of assists

Landeskog recorded two assists, four shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Landeskog has two multi-point efforts over four playoff games since he returned from a nearly three-year absence. The winger had a hand in both of Valeri Nichushkin's tallies in this contest. Landeskog has added eight shots on net, 13 hits, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating so far. He was limited initially but saw 19:36 of ice time in Thursday's win, so it's safe to say he is as healthy as he's going to be at any point this postseason.