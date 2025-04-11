Georgi Romanov News: Gets starting nod
Romanov will start Friday's contest at the Oilers, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports via Jason Gregor of Sports 1440.
The task of snapping the Sharks' seven-game losing streak will go to Romanov on Friday. The last three starts for the 25-year-old have been solid - he's allowed seven goals between the three contests with a .914 save percentage. The Oilers present a tough challenge with Connor McDavid back in the lineup, but Edmonton is still without the NHL's leading goal-scorer Leon Draisaitl, perhaps lessening the challenge for Georgiev.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now