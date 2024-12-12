Fantasy Hockey
Givani Smith headshot

Givani Smith News: Drops to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Smith was reassigned to AHL Colorado following Thursday's game versus Utah.

Smith logged 6:30 of ice time with two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss. The 26-year-old cleared waivers while he was a member of the Sharks prior to getting traded to the Avalanche. He's played in two games with his new team, so he can play in a maximum of eight more -- or spend a total of 30 days on the NHL roster -- before he'd require waivers again.

Givani Smith
Colorado Avalanche
