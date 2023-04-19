Stanley Cup Playoffs Bets: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Panthers vs Bruins Game 2

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for April 19: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Panthers vs. Bruins

The Florida Panthers (42-33-8) continue their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series for Game 2 against the Boston Bruins (66-12-5) at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and the game can be viewed on ESPN.

The Panthers got off on the wrong foot with a pair of penalties in the first five minutes in the first period. Aaron Ekblad was clipped for tripping David Pastrnak, but the Bruins weren't able to convert. However, Givani Smith was called for interference against Trent Frederic, and the B's took advantage.

Pasta struck on the power play, with helpers from Tyler Bertuzzi and David Krejci at 5:58 to take the early lead. That's not what last season's President's Trophy winner needed to do early on against the current President's Trophy winner.

In the second period, Brad Marchand struck for an even-strength goal with apples to Charlie McAvoy and Dmitry Orlov to make it 2-0. Matthew Tkachuk put a scare into the Bruins with a quick, unassisted goal at 6:34, slicing the lead to 2-1. However, Jake DeBrusk scored at 17:32 of the second period, as Bertuzzi added his second helper, and Pavel Zacha added another, putting a bow on the scoring.

Alex Lyon (9-4-2, 2.89 GAA, .914 SV%, 1 SO) made his first NHL postseason start, and he acquitted himself well against the 65-win Bruins. The Minnesota native kicked aside 26 of the 29 shots he faced, giving the Panthers a shot on the road.

Linus Ullmark (40-6-1, 1.89 GAA, .938 SV%, 2 SO) had previously made just two playoff starts prior to Monday, and he lost both of those outings last season while posting a 4.17 GAA and .860 SV%. He was stellar in Game 1, though, stopping 31 of 32 shots for his NHL playoff victory.

The Panthers have really struggled in trips to New England, winning just six of the past 26 skates at TD Garden, while going just 15-36 in the past 51 meetings. The home team has won eight consecutive outings, too.

Based on the stats, and the fact Boston was nearly unbeatable at home this season, roll with the home side. The money line is too expensive, however, so roll with the B's on the puck line for a much better value.

NHL Puck Line Bets for Panthers vs. Bruins

Bruins PL (-1.5, -115 at WynnBet)

The trends for both teams point squarely to the Under, and we saw the total go low in Game 1.

The Under is 5-2-4 in the past 11 games overall for the Panthers, while cashing at a 7-3 clip in the past 10 Conference Quarterfinals games. In addition, the Under is 4-1-1 in the past six games against winning teams for the Panthers.

For the Bruins, the Under is 18-6-2 in the past 26 games at TD Garden, while connecting at a 15-5-1 pace in the previous 21 games against teams with a winning overall record.

The Panthers should struggle to light the lamp against Ullmark. I think the Bruins might have a little more offensive production against Lyon in his second-ever NHL playoff start, but the lean is still to the Under.

NHL Totals Bets for Panthers vs. Bruins

Under 6.5 (-122 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Panthers vs. Bruins

It's Game 2, and while I am calling for another Under result in this series, I think there are still a couple of interesting plays in terms of NHL player props.

I don't really like any of the Panthers scorers in this one. Key on a Florida player when the series shifts to Sunrise.

Instead, it's a little hacky to bet the chalk, but I actually like both David Pastrnak (+100) and Brad Marchand to light the lamp again in Game 2. Each player got on the board in the series opener, and they'll do it again, giving the B's a commanding 2-0 series lead heading to Florida.

David Pastrnak Anytime Goal Scorer (+100 at FanDuel)

Brad Marchand Anytime Goal Scorer (+160 at FanDuel)

Florida's going to be desperate for goals, and Matthew Tkachuk is going to be their best bet to get on the board. While I don't think he is able to etch his name onto the scoresheet again, I think he is going to take a lot of shots out of desperation.

Matthew Tkachuk Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (-138 at FanDuel)

