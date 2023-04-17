Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets: Expert Picks and Player Props for NHL Playoffs First Round

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

2023 NHL Playoffs Betting: Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Props and Best Bets

The 2022-23 Stanley Cup Playoffs are here, and there are a ton of great prop picks. Most of the sportsbooks have tremendous offerings such as the exact series outcome, and even offerings after three games of the series such as FanDuel Sportsbook. In addition, you can play totals on how many goals a player is going to score in the series, etc.

You can also play futures markets for most goals, most points etc. in the postseason. In fact, it can be a little overwhelming, that's why we're here to help sift through all of the sites and markets, providing as many winners as possible.

Islanders vs Hurricanes Series Preview and Best Bets

For the first prop prediction, we'll take a look at the total number of games for the first-round matchup between the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes.

The Islanders dusted the Hurricanes 6-2 back on Oct. 28 in the first regular-season meeting, but the Canes bounced back with three consecutive victories, including both encounters at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. There is no reason to believe that the series will be any different.

The general price for the series correct score after 3 games is similar at Caesars, FanDuel, etc. I like the Hurricanes to be up 2-1 after three games, and at +120, that's a solid value play.

In addition, I expect the Hurricanes should be able to polish off the Islanders in six games. If you don't want to pick a series winner, and just a series total games, FanDuel is your best bet. If you believe the series will end in six, and you don't want to declare a winner, +205 at FanDuel is still a pretty tremendous value, better than, say, Caesars at +188.

As far as the Series Correct Score, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel all offer the Carolina Hurricanes to win 4-2, but shop around. BetMGM only had +375 for Hurricanes to win 4-2, while Caesars and DraftKings were +400. The best value is at FanDuel, which offered the Hurricanes to win the series 4-2 at +420.

Rangers vs Devils Series Preview and Best Bets

Sticking with the Eastern Conference, I really like the New York Rangers to win the first-round series over the New Jersey Devils, and the books have some seriously different odds here, too.

The series begins Tuesday with Game 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. at 7 p.m. ET. These teams met four times in the regular season, with the Devils winning three times. However, two of the games went to overtime, including New York's lone win at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 7, and three of the games were decided by just a single goal. I expect the postseason series to be equally as tight, and the crowds will be wild with both fanbases located in close proximity to each other.

I am looking at the Rangers to win 4-3, with DraftKings (+550) offering the best odds, and FanDuel right behind at +540. BetMGM has the Rangers in seven at +500, with Caesars at just +450. Again, make sure to shop around before finalizing your plays.

Out west, the Seattle Kraken were an amazing story this season. They'll play their first-ever playoff game Tuesday in Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver against the defending champs at 10 p.m. ET.

Don't overlook the Kraken in this series against the reigning Cup winners, as Seattle won both meetings in Denver this season. In fact, the road team won all three meetings in the regular season, with all three games decided by a single goal. Two of the games were unable to get a winner in regulation, with the Avs winning in a shootout in Seattle Jan. 21, and the Kraken winning in the Mile High City on March 5.

You can expect this series to be super close, and I believe the Avs will survive a scare in the first round against the upstart Kraken. Taking Rangers to win 4-3 with FanDuel (+410) offers a slightly better price than +400 at most of the other major competitors.

As far as player props, going back to the Rangers-Devils series, I like Mika Zibanejad (+800) at FanDuel to be the leading series goal scorer. Dead heat rules apply on these props, so, for instance, if Zibanejad scores five goals in the series, and he is tied with someone like Artemi Panarin with five goals in the series, it is simply a push, and you get your initial wager back.

Bruins vs Panthers Series Preview and Best Bets

Looking to the Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers playoff series, I actually like two separate player props for series goals.

For Florida, Carter Verhaeghe just seems to have a nose of the goal, especially in the postseason. The 27-year-old had six goals in 10 playoff games last season, and he has eight goals in the past two postseason campaigns in Florida. When the Panthers need a timely goal, Verhaeghe is usually there. As such, I like Verhaeghe to score 3+ goals in series (+110) with FanDuel.

On the other side, it goes without saying, Boston's Brad Marchand is an irritant. But he also shows up on the stat sheet in the postseason, too. He has played 139 postseason games in his career, notching 49 goals and 69 assists, including at least four goals in each of the past five postseasons. Marchand to score 3+ goals in series (+110) with FanDuel is also a tremendous value.

