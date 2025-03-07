Givani Smith News: Traded to Philadelphia

Smith was traded to the Flyers from the Avalanche on Friday in exchange for Erik Johnson, RDS.ca reports.

Smith has spent time with the Sharks and Avalanche this year, and he's been held without a point while recording 20 hits, 18 PIM and five blocked shots over 13 appearances in the NHL. He's been in the minors since late December and seems likely to spend most of his time in the AHL following Friday's trade.