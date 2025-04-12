Gustav Nyquist News: Finds twine in loss

Nyquist scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Nyquist has two goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The 35-year-old is down on the third line, but it appears less ice time may be benefiting him, as he's also drawing easier matchups. Nyquist is up to 11 goals, 28 points, 102 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-24 rating over 77 appearances between the Wild and the Predators this season.