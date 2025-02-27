Gustav Nyquist News: Pockets assist in win

Nyquist managed an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Ryan O'Reilly won a faceoff and Nyquist got the puck to Filip Forsberg for a quick goal at 4:26 of the first period. The helper ended a nine-game point drought for Nyquist, who was moved up to the top line at even strength and led the Predators' forwards with 21:32 of ice time Thursday. His offense has largely been unreliable in 2024-25, and he adds little else statistically. The veteran winger is at 21 points, 71 shots on net and a minus-20 rating across 57 outings this season.