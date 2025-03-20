Haydn Fleury News: Hands out helper

Fleury logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Fleury was in the lineup for the fifth straight game, so it looks like he has temporarily gained an edge in the playing-time battle with fellow left-shot blueliners Ville Heinola and Logan Stanley. The 28-year-old Fleury ended a 16-game point drought with his helper, with that slump dating back to Dec. 12, as he has been out 23 times during that span, including 12 games due to a lower-body injury. He's at seven assists, 36 shots on net, 46 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 36 appearances this season, so most fantasy managers don't need to keep tabs on his progress.