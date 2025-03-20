Haydn Fleury News: Hands out helper
Fleury logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
Fleury was in the lineup for the fifth straight game, so it looks like he has temporarily gained an edge in the playing-time battle with fellow left-shot blueliners Ville Heinola and Logan Stanley. The 28-year-old Fleury ended a 16-game point drought with his helper, with that slump dating back to Dec. 12, as he has been out 23 times during that span, including 12 games due to a lower-body injury. He's at seven assists, 36 shots on net, 46 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 36 appearances this season, so most fantasy managers don't need to keep tabs on his progress.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now