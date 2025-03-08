Henri Jokiharju News: One shot, one block in debut

Jokiharju had one shot on goal, one block and a plus-1 rating in 18:38 of playing time during in his Boston debut in a 4-0 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Jokiharju stepped onto the ice alongside Nikita Zadorov on the team's top pairing. Jokiharju appears primed for an increased role than he had with Buffalo. However, he still doesn't have much offensive upside. Jokiharju had three goals and three assists in 42 games for the Sabres before the trade.