2025 4 Nations Face-Off Odds and Picks

2025 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Odds

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off takes place Wednesday, Feb. 12 through Thursday, Feb. 20 in Boston and Montreal, and it consists of four teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States of America, with NHL players littering each of the rosters. Each team will have 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. Each team will play each other three times, before a champion is crowned Feb. 20 at TD Garden in Boston.

Coverage of the event will vary, similar to NHL regular-season games, appearing on TNT/truTV/Max, ABC/ESPN+ and ESPN/ESPN+, including the championship game on the latter.

4 Nations Face-Off Championship Odds (courtesy of BetMGM)

Canada +145

United States +150

Sweden +425

Finland +1000

CANADA +145

As you can see, Canada is the slight favorite over Team USA, but that has bounced back and forth.

Team Canada is stacked, as Edmonton's Connor McDavid joins forces with Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby on a G.O.A.T. team which also includes Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, Toronto's Mitch Marner, Boston's Brad Marchand and Tampa Bay's Brayden Point. And, that's just on offense, and only the start.

At practice, McDavid was on a top scoring line with Marner and Florida's Sam Reinhart, with Crosby and MacKinnon combining Nova Scotia forces with Manitoba's Mark Stone. That's a scary top two scoring lines, for sure.

The Canadian forwards, top to bottom, are top-six players, and it should be an offensive juggernaut which has the look of an All-Star Game team from years past. You know, when they played 5-on-5 in a Wales vs. Campbell ASG, not the 3-on-3 tournament nonsense.

On defense Colorado's Cale Makar and Devon Toews worked together on the top defensive pairing, with Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey and St. Louis' Colton Parayko on second pair. Shea Theodore and Drew Doughty of the L.A. Kings worked together on third pair. The latter replaced Alex Pietrangelo, who was forced out due to an injury. Philadelphia's Travis Sanheim is available as a seventh D if and when needed.

The weakness for Team Canada is seen in the goaltender ranks. Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault are fine, but not going to knock anybody's socks off. That high-octane offense is going to have to score plenty to get this thing done.

UNITED STATES +150

The Americans have quite the offense, too, as you would expect. However, unlike Canada, we'll look to goaltenders first.

Team USA is loaded at backstop, with Connor Hellebuyck of Winnipeg leading the way, although this team is in good hands with Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars in there, or even Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins as the third option. Wow.

On defense, USA also had an injury replacement, as Quinn Hughes was a last-minute loss due to injury, and he was replaced by Ottawa's Jake Sanderson. Honestly, that's not a bad add. He joins Carolina's Jaccob Slavin and N.Y. Rangers' Adam Fox on the top pairing, with Boston's Charlie McAvoy and Columbus' Zach Werenski working together on second pair. Minnesota's Brock Faber and Noah Hanifin of VGK work together as the final pair, with newcomer Sanderson also available.

The offense could be explosive, too, with Jack Eichel centering a line of Kyle Connor and Matthew Tkachuk, while Auston Matthews center diminutive sniper Jake Guentzel and Jack Hughes. That top six rivals Canada, for sure. Brady Tkachuk is also here, but not working with his bro. He is with Matt Boldy and J.T. Miller instead. With Brock Nelson, Vincent Trocheck and either Chris Kreider or Dylan Larkin, the bottom six isn't as great as Canada, but it's not terrible, either.

If I were forced to pick a winner, and I am not being biased because I am American, but defense and goaltenders win championships, and USA has the edge in that department.

SWEDEN +425

With Canada and USA are the favorites, don't count out Sweden. This is an offense certainly more than capable of giving the opposing goaltenders nightmares.

The top scoring line consists of Toronto's William Nylander with N.Y. Rangers' Mika Zibanejad and Pittsburgh's Rickard Rakell. Filip Forsberg, Adrian Kempe and Elias Pettersson work together on the second line, too. This is a team which has Elias Lindholm on the checking line with Viktor Arvidsson and Gustav Nyquist. Is it quite as deep as the North American squads? Not quite. But, this team's offense is nothing to sneeze at, either.

On defense, Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman will pair with Jonas Brodin of Minnesota, while Mattias Ekholm and Erik Karlsson work together. There is a lot of offensive punch among these rearguards, which also includes Rasmus Andersson, Rasmus Dahlin and Gustav Forsling.

The drawback for Sweden, if there is one, is also in the goaltending department. Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson was a late addition after Jacob Markstrom went down with a multi-week injury for New Jersey. He joins Minnesota's Filip Gustavsson and Ottawa's Linus Ullmark, who just returned from long-term injured reserve. These guys aren't terrible, but Sweden easily has the worst tendies in the tourney.

FINLAND +1000

Team Finland is the dark horse, but this offense could make plenty of noise. The big question will be on the back end.

Finland had to replace Miro Heiskanen and Jani Hakanpaa due to injuries, so Henri Jokiharju and Nikolas Matinpalo draw in. That's not optimal, as Finland does have nearly the same kind of depth at D. Toss in the fact Kevin Lankinen, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Juuse Saros are the top backstops, and it could be a long tournament.

This team is capable of stealing a win, though, as the offense is sick. Carolina's Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen join forces with Florida's Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen to give this team some pop. Patrik Laine is also capable of making noise, along with Roope Hintz and shorthanded king Joel Armia. Artturi Lehkonen is here, too, along with Mikael Granlund, Kaapo Kakko, Teuvo Teravainen and veteran Erik Haula.

Top to bottom, though, Finland isn't nearly as deep as its counterparts, and if you bet the Finns, you're basically buying a lottery ticket and hoping for the best.