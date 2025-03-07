Henri Jokiharju News: Traded Friday

Jokiharju was acquired by Boston from Buffalo on Friday in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Jokiharju has three goals, six points, 35 hits and 31 blocks in 42 appearances with Buffalo in 2024-25. Boston is missing Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) and Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) due to injury, and it's believed that Boston will soon trade Brandon Carlo to Toronto, so Jokiharju should get regular playing time for the rest of the season.