Ilya Mikheyev News: Puts away goal

Mikheyev scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Mikheyev continues to be quietly effective in March -- he has six goals and three assists over 13 contests this month. That's come with steady time on the second line and second power-play unit. He's yet to cash in with the man advantage, but it's a positive that he's earning time there after not seeing much power-play action at all before this month. Mikheyev is up to 17 goals, 29 points, 119 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 70 appearances.