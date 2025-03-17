Category Targets: Target Value in Busy Schedules

This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Brayden Schenn, C/LW, Blues (32% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks

Schenn has been a fringe fantasy option in deeper leagues for most of 2024-25, but his offensive production has improved since February. He has five goals and 14 points in his last 15 appearances, putting him back on track to surpass the 50-point plateau for the eighth time in his career. Schenn has added 122 shots on net and 164 hits in 68 games this season. His category coverage for banger formats makes him an intriguing option during a busy four-game week for St. Louis.

Jared Spurgeon, D, Wild (24% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks/Hits

Spurgeon has registered one goal, eight helpers, 15 shots, 26 blocks and 11 hits in his past 13 outings. He has two multipoint efforts in the past six games, recording one goal, four assists, seven shots, 14 blocks and four hits. Minnesota has struggled recently, but Spurgeon has logged heavy minutes and has been a solid contributor in multiple categories. Minnesota begins a three-game homestand versus Los Angeles on Monday, and the team plays seven games over the next 13 days. Six contests in that stretch are on home ice, where Spurgeon has four goals and 18 points in 29 appearances.

Tristan Jarry, G, Penguins (21% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

After being waived and demoted to the AHL in mid-January, Jarry has returned to the NHL with a vengeance. He has stopped 120 of 129 shots for a 2.24 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage during his four-game winning streak. Jarry earned wins over Minnesota, Vegas, St. Louis and New Jersey over that stretch. Pittsburgh plays three times this week, including home matchups versus the Islanders and Blue Jackets, and a road contest against the Panthers. The red-hot Jarry will likely be leaned on for more starts, and he is a solid option for fantasy managers seeking depth or a spot starter.

Jake Neighbours, LW/RW, Blues (19% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks

Neighbours has accounted for five goals and 11 points in his past 10 contests. He has chipped in 10 shots, 14 hits and seven blocks over that time. Neighbours is trending toward his first 40-plus-point campaign. His spot on the top power-play unit and top-line role alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich at even strength should help him conclude the campaign on a high note. Due to his category coverage, Neighbours has plenty of upside going into a four-game week for St. Louis.

Warren Foegele, LW/RW, Kings (15% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Foegele has generated five goals and nine points in the last 11 games. He has been credited with 30 shots and 11 hits during that stretch. Foegele is still on pace to reach new personal bests in goals and points this season but could finish short of the 25-goal and 50-point plateaus. Still, it's been a productive campaign for the 28-year-old winger in his first season for the Kings, especially since all his points have come at even strength. Foegele has a spot on the second power-play unit, but Los Angeles has struggled with the man advantage in 2024-25, ranking 28th in the league. However, he remains a solid choice to roster down the stretch. The Kings own one of the busier schedules in the next 14 days with eight games, including four this week.

Max Domi, C/LW, Maple Leafs (5% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks/PIM

Domi has contributed two goals, four helpers, 12 shots, six blocks and eight hits in the past 10 games. Offensive consistency has been an issue for the 30-year-old forward in 2024-25, but he played alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Ottawa. Domi heated up down the stretch last season, generating 15 assists and 17 points in 21 games while seeing the bulk of his playing time on the wing with Matthews. If Domi maintains a spot in the top six and continues to produce hits and blocks, he could be a solid depth add. Toronto plays four times this week, and the club has another four games scheduled a week later.

Yanni Gourde, C, Lightning (4% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits/Faceoffs

Gourde's return to Tampa Bay after he spent two and a half seasons with Seattle has been a seamless transition. He has four assists, including one on the power play, through five games since being acquired by the Lightning on March 5. Gourde has also contributed nine shots and 18 hits while winning 25 of 47 faceoffs. He could slide back into a bottom-six role, but his presence on a line with Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel in Saturday's 6-2 win over Boston makes him all the more compelling as a potential pickup. The 33-year-old Gourde has showcased his versatility and possesses under-the-radar fantasy value entering a four-game week for Tampa Bay.

David Perron, LW/RW, Senators (2% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Perron has accumulated four goals on 10 shots and six points in the last eight games. He has one goal on the man advantage and 16 hits during that stretch. Perron has meshed nicely with Dylan Cozens and Drake Batherson on Ottawa's second line. The 36-year-old Perron played only nine of 47 matches to begin the season, missing most of that time due to a back injury. However, he has settled into an offensive rhythm, and his physical style will benefit fantasy managers during a three-game week for the Senators. Ottawa also plays four times the following week.

Ryan McLeod, C, Sabres (2% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Faceoffs

McLeod has been all over the scoresheet since early January, amassing nine goals and 18 points in 21 games. He has 31 shots, 10 blocks, a shorthanded goal and one power-play helper over that period. McLeod has gone more than two games without earning at least one point once during that span. He has been a great fit as the team's second-line center, a role he will probably keep once Josh Norris returns from an injury. The 25-year-old McLeod has a team-high 469 faceoff wins and a career-high 52.1 winning percentage. He has notched one goal and two assists in a three-game point spree ahead of a busy Buffalo schedule. The Sabres play eight times in 14 days to finish March, including four times this week on a four-game road trip.

Ilya Mikheyev, RW, Blackhawks (1% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

After covering linemates Ryan Donato and Teuvo Teravainen in previous features, it's time to give Mikheyev his moment in the sun. The 30-year-old Mikheyev has five goals on 18 shots and two assists in the last nine games. He had been productive in spurts this season, but this is the best he's looked offensively in a while. If Mikheyev's production remains steady during a four-game week for Chicago, he will provide an undervalued boost to fantasy lineups.