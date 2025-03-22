Ilya Mikheyev News: Tallies shortie in loss

Mikheyev scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Mikheyev ended a three-game goal drought, his longest slump in nearly a month. The 30-year-old has six goals and two assists over his last 12 outings, though his tally Saturday was his first special-teams contribution in that span. He's up to 16 goals this season (two shorthanded), and he's got a total of 27 points, 114 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 68 appearances in a top-six role.