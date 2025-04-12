Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Sorokin (lower body) is unavailable Saturday against the Flyers, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin will miss a second straight game as he recovers from a lower-body injury. Marcus Hogberg will get the start against the Flyers with Tristan Lennox backing him up. The Islanders will have three remaining regular-season games after Saturday -- the earliest Sorokin could return is Sunday against the Devils.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
