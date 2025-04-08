NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 10 games scheduled, including six starting at 7:00 p.m. EDT, two beginning at 8:00 p.m. and two getting underway in the 9:00-9:30 p.m. window. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

New Jersey (vs. Boston), Dallas (vs. Vancouver), Utah (vs. Seattle) and Pittsburgh (vs. Chicago) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Hurricanes-Sabres and Chicago-Penguins matchups is 6.5 goals. The Senators-Blue Jackets contest expects 6.0 goals, and the other games anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, OTT at CBJ ($8,100): Ullmark has won five of his last six outings while posting a 2.02 GAA and a .931 save percentage. Columbus has struggled, and Ottawa is responsible for two of the Blue Jackets' four losses in the past five games, including a 30-save shutout for Ullmark on Sunday.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at NSH ($7,900): Sorokin has won his last two outings, stopping 55 of 57 shots. The Islanders need him to stay hot with time running out to secure a playoff spot, and Nashville is a favorable opponent to maintain that momentum. The Predators have scored two goals or fewer in six of eight games going into Tuesday's slate.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

David Pastrnak, BOS at NJD ($8,500): Pastrnak has been rolling offensively despite Boston's struggles. He has accumulated six goals, seven assists and 19 shots over a six-game point streak, including four power-play points (two goals, two assists). Pastrnak has produced six goals and 10 helpers across his last 10 meetings with the Devils.

Alex DeBrincat, DET at MTL ($6,800): DeBrincat has generated four goals, seven points, 23 shots and five blocks in his last eight appearances. He has accounted for three goals and four assists in his past eight outings against the Canadiens, including two points in three games this season.

Nick Suzuki, MTL vs. DET ($6,700): Suzuki has failed to earn at least one point on only one occasion over the last 11 games, amassing seven goals, eight assists, six blocks and 27 shots. During that time, he has added a shorthanded goal and four power-play points (one goal, three assists). Suzuki has two goals and seven points in his last eight appearances versus Detroit, including two helpers in three games this campaign.

Drake Batherson, OTT at CBJ ($5,800): Batherson has compiled six goals and 12 points in 14 games since March 11, adding 38 shots and three power-play points (two goals, one assist). He has one goal, one assist and six shots in two contests versus Columbus this season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Penguins vs. Chicago

Sidney Crosby (C - $8,300), Bryan Rust (W - $7,500), Rutger McGroarty ($5,500)

Crosby's 12-game point streak ended in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Chicago, but a bounce-back performance should be in the cards. He has amassed 11 goals, 35 shots and 20 points in his last 13 appearances. Rust has supplied six goals, four assists and 31 shots in his past eight outings, including two tallies and two helpers across his three-game point streak. McGroarty has contributed one goal, two assists, five shots and two blocks in three games heading into Tuesday night's action.

Pittsburgh's top line has plenty of offensive upside for Tuesday. Since the trade deadline, Chicago has surrendered second-most goals per game (3.93).

Devils vs. Bruins

Nico Hischier (C - $7,500), Jesper Bratt (W - $7,100), Stefan Noesen (W - $4,500)

Entering Tuesday's slate, Hischier has reached the scoresheet in 11 of 12 games while posting nine goals on 30 shots and 17 points. He has multi-point efforts in three of his last five outings. During that 12-game span, Bratt has also been red-hot offensively, registering four goals, 24 shots and 14 assists. Noesen has chipped in one goal, 12 shots, five blocks and four helpers in his last nine appearances.

New Jersey's top line has considerable offensive potential on Tuesday. Boston is tied with Chicago in allowing the second-most goals per game (3.93) since the trade deadline

DEFENSEMEN

Jake Sanderson, OTT at CBJ ($6,600): Sanderson has supplied four goals, six points, 19 shots and 13 blocks in his last six outings. He has two power-play points, with a goal and an assist across a four-game point streak. Sanderson has one goal on eight shots and two points in two contests against Columbus this campaign.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. CAR ($6,300): Dahlin has racked up three goals, 10 points, 22 shots and 12 blocks in his past eight matches. Over that span, he had a four-point streak and is currently riding a three-game point spree.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.