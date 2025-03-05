Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Gets back to winning ways

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Sorokin stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Sorokin might have been beaten twice, but the star netminder was solid enough to secure the win and bounce back from the 4-0 loss to the Rangers on Monday. Sorokin has won three of his last four starts, going 3-1-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .918 save percentage over that stretch. That's a marked step forward from the four consecutive losses he suffered between Feb. 7 and Feb. 25, where he posted an .818 save percentage and a 5.02 GAA.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now