Ilya Sorokin News: Starting vs. Caps

Sorokin will guard the home net Sunday against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin was sharp in his last outing, turning aside 27 of 28 shots in a victory, snapping a four-game losing streak. The 29-year-old netminder is 28-23-6 with a .905 save percentage and 2.76 GAA on the campaign. Sorokin will have a tough matchup with a Washington team that's averaging a league-best 3.62 goals per game.