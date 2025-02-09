Ilya Sorokin News: Yields five goals Saturday

Sorokin surrendered five goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Wild. The sixth marker was an empty-netter.

After winning seven consecutive games, Sorokin has lost back-to-back contests while allowing at least four goals in each defeat. The Russian netminder had a 3-1 lead before Minnesota struck for three quick goals late in the second period, and the Islanders ultimately couldn't recover. On the season, Sorokin holds a 20-16-4 record, .907 save percentage and 2.69 GAA through 40 appearances. The 29-year-old should benefit from a break in the schedule due to the 4 Nations Face-Off -- New York won't be back in action until Feb. 23 against the Stars.